Footwear hurled in the direction of AIADMK MLA as he inspects pond

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 21-12-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 21-12-2021 18:28 IST
Tension prevailed in a village in this district when footwear was reportedly hurled in the direction of AIADMK MLA Pollachi V Jayaraman on Tuesday.

The senior AIADMK leader, who represents Pollachi in the state Assembly, had come to Kothawadi village to visit a pond which was full after several years.

Accompanied by a large number of party workers, Jayaraman arrived at the place to perform special floral pooja. Some DMK workers who were present there reportedly entered into an argument with AIADMK men over which party deserved credit for the pond overflowing after several years, police said.

This led to a fisticuffs among workers of both the parties and in the melee, footwear was reportedly thrown towards Jayaraman, police added.

However, it was not clear if the footwear hit the AIADMK MLA.

Police present at the place managed to take Jayaraman away and also dispersed the crowd.

