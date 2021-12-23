Left Menu

Tunisian court issues verdict to prison former President Marzouki for four years

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 23-12-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 00:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A Tunisian court issued on Wednesday a verdict to prison former President Moncef Marzouki for four years on charges of "assaulting the external security of the state", TAP state news agency said after he called on France this year to end support for the current administration. Marzouki, who resides in Paris, had criticized President Kais Saied, saying he staged a coup.

Saied suspended parliament and dismissed the government in July, before later appointing a government and announcing a plan for a referendum and elections next year. (Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

