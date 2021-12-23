Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 05:21 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up disputes over the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.

The brief court order said the court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 in the two cases. The court delayed a decision on whether to allow the two policies to go into effect nationwide.

