U.S. Supreme Court to take up Biden vaccine mandate cases
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-12-2021 05:21 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 05:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to take up disputes over the Biden administration's nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses and a separate vaccine requirement for healthcare workers.
The brief court order said the court will hear oral arguments on Jan. 7 in the two cases. The court delayed a decision on whether to allow the two policies to go into effect nationwide.
