Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees - report

It quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying that Moscow would accept no preliminary conditions for the talks. Russia wants legally binding guarantees from Washington and NATO that the bloc will not accept Ukraine as a member or deploy troops and weapons there.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-12-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2021 13:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia has sent the United States proposed dates for talks on security guarantees sought by Moscow, the RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday, without specifying the schedule. It quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying that Moscow would accept no preliminary conditions for the talks.

Russia wants legally binding guarantees from Washington and NATO that the bloc will not accept Ukraine as a member or deploy troops and weapons there. Ukraine insists it has the right to join the alliance and says Moscow may be planning to invade it as Russia amasses troops near the countries' border.

