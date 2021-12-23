Russia proposes dates for talks with US on security guarantees - report
It quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying that Moscow would accept no preliminary conditions for the talks. Russia wants legally binding guarantees from Washington and NATO that the bloc will not accept Ukraine as a member or deploy troops and weapons there.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia has sent the United States proposed dates for talks on security guarantees sought by Moscow, the RIA news agency cited the Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday, without specifying the schedule. It quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying that Moscow would accept no preliminary conditions for the talks.
Russia wants legally binding guarantees from Washington and NATO that the bloc will not accept Ukraine as a member or deploy troops and weapons there. Ukraine insists it has the right to join the alliance and says Moscow may be planning to invade it as Russia amasses troops near the countries' border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- United States
- Sergei Ryabkov
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Washington
- Russia
- Russian
ALSO READ
Biden warns Putin of strong measures if Russia escalates in Ukraine
Biden, Putin square off as tension grows on Ukraine border
Biden warns Putin of sanctions, aid for Ukraine military if Russia invades
U.S. Congress includes $300 million for Ukraine, addresses China in massive defense bill
US, European allies underscore support for Ukraine amid tensions with Russia