Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Palghar villages en route get funds from NHSRC
These will be used to concretise roads, build classrooms, panchayat sheds, drinking water facilities, retention walls, solar high masts etc, Gursal informed.The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed corridor, popularly called bullet train, is a project being built jointly by India and Japan with soft loans from the latter.
The National High Speed Rail Corporation has given Rs 1.20 crore to Palghar villages along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad 'bullet train' corridor for development works, an official said on Friday.
Palghar district collector Manik Gursal told PTI the villages include Virathal Khurd, Hanuman Nagar, Padghe, Rothe and Ambadi in Palghar taluka and Nagle, Poman and Chandarpada of Vasai taluka. ''This is the first phase of disbursement. More villages will also get such funds. These will be used to concretise roads, build classrooms, panchayat sheds, drinking water facilities, retention walls, solar high masts etc,'' Gursal informed.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed corridor, popularly called bullet train, is a project being built jointly by India and Japan with soft loans from the latter. The Maharashtra leg comprises areas in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar.
