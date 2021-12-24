132 recruits attested to Madras Regiment

A total of 132 recruits on Friday were attested to the Madras Regiment at Wellington, near here, after successful completion of a year-long basic and advanced military training.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Commander of Madras Regimental Centre Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh. The parade was carried out with appropriate Covid-19 protocols in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Singh congratulated the recruits and lauded the effort of the center to train smart and responsive soldiers, a defense press release said.

