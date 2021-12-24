Left Menu

132 recruits attested to Madras Regiment

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-12-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 17:04 IST
132 recruits attested to Madras Regiment
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 132 recruits on Friday were attested to the Madras Regiment at Wellington, near here, after successful completion of a year-long basic and advanced military training.

The attestation parade was reviewed by Commander of Madras Regimental Centre Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh. The parade was carried out with appropriate Covid-19 protocols in consonance with the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Singh congratulated the recruits and lauded the effort of the center to train smart and responsive soldiers, a defense press release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

Data Patterns makes stock market debut at 48 pc premium

 India
4
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021