Wellington Residents Urged to Evacuate Amid Record-Breaking Rainfall

Wellington's residents found themselves in a precarious situation on Monday as relentless rain battered the city, recording its heaviest downpour ever at 77 mm in less than an hour. The persistent rain has sparked flash flooding across low-lying areas, prompting urgent evacuation warnings from city officials.

The intense downpour has led to road closures, landslides, and home evacuations in Wellington's central business district and southern suburbs. Throughout the night, emergency services responded to approximately 150 calls for help, including a search effort for a missing individual in Karori.

The city is bracing for more turbulent weather as meteorologists predict further heavy rainfall. Authorities have set up assistance centers and advised residents in vulnerable areas to seek higher ground until conditions stabilize. This extreme weather follows recent severe weather events that have battered New Zealand.