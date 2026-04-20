Wellington Residents Urged to Evacuate Amid Record-Breaking Rainfall

Wellington faced record rainfall and flash flooding, leading to evacuations. Mayor Andrew Little highlighted the impact as 77 mm of rain fell in under an hour. The deluge caused road closures, landslides, and the search for a missing man. Authorities warn of worsening conditions, advising residents to relocate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 20-04-2026 08:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2026 08:01 IST
Wellington Residents Urged to Evacuate Amid Record-Breaking Rainfall
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  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Wellington's residents found themselves in a precarious situation on Monday as relentless rain battered the city, recording its heaviest downpour ever at 77 mm in less than an hour. The persistent rain has sparked flash flooding across low-lying areas, prompting urgent evacuation warnings from city officials.

The intense downpour has led to road closures, landslides, and home evacuations in Wellington's central business district and southern suburbs. Throughout the night, emergency services responded to approximately 150 calls for help, including a search effort for a missing individual in Karori.

The city is bracing for more turbulent weather as meteorologists predict further heavy rainfall. Authorities have set up assistance centers and advised residents in vulnerable areas to seek higher ground until conditions stabilize. This extreme weather follows recent severe weather events that have battered New Zealand.

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