Mohali court dismisses Akali leader Majithia's anticipatory bail plea

A court in Mohali on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia, who has been booked under the NDPS Act.

The former Punjab minister had moved the court for anticipatory bail on Thursday.

The bail application was filed by Majithia's counsel D S Sobti, who told reporters outside the court that the additional district and sessions judge has ''dismissed the plea''.

''However, we are yet to get the order,'' he said.

Majithia (46) was booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Monday on the basis of a 2018 status report of a probe into a drug racket operating in Punjab.

The report was filed by the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) chief, Harpreet Singh Sidhu, in the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2018.

