Banned tobacco items worth Rs 1.15 lakh seized during vehicle-check, 5 arrested
Tuticorin TN, Dec 25 PTI A routine check led to the detection of 178 kg of banned chewing tobacco products worth Rs.1.15 lakh and the arrest of five people from a vehicle here, police said on Saturday. A case was registered against the five, the police added.
