Banned tobacco items worth Rs 1.15 lakh seized during vehicle-check, 5 arrested

Tuticorin TN, Dec 25 PTI A routine check led to the detection of 178 kg of banned chewing tobacco products worth Rs.1.15 lakh and the arrest of five people from a vehicle here, police said on Saturday. A case was registered against the five, the police added.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-12-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2021 16:32 IST
A routine check led to the detection of 178 kg of banned chewing tobacco products worth Rs.1.15 lakh and the arrest of five people from a vehicle here, police said on Saturday. The vehicle, along with the contraband, was seized on Friday. A case was registered against the five, the police added.

