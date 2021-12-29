Left Menu

NERCRMS and MDoNER establish piggery value chain in Manipur

A two days training was conducted on Pig breeding management jointly by the NERCRMS, Shillong and GGRUD, Imphal West.

NERCRMS and MDoNER establish piggery value chain in Manipur
Dr. Ashem Suresh Kumar Meitei, Senior Technical Officer Veterinary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Imphal was the resource person. Image Credit: FAO/Sue Price
NERCRMS- a registered society under the aegis of North Eastern Council (NEC) and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER), Government of India established a piggery value chain in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal and Bishnupur districts of Manipur. Out of 1st instalment fund released, 1 (one) pig breeding and 15 (fifteen) pig fattening units are being implementing in Imphal East and Imphal West District of Manipur by the NERCRMS, Shillong and Goodwill Group for Rural and Urban Development (GGRUD), Imphal West, Manipur.

A two days training was conducted on Pig breeding management jointly by the NERCRMS, Shillong and GGRUD, Imphal West. A total of 25 beneficiaries attended the programme. Dr. Ashem Suresh Kumar Meitei, Senior Technical Officer Veterinary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Imphal was the resource person. The main objective of training was to impart the complete knowledge on pig breeding inducing feeding and disease management.

(Wih Inputs from PIB)

