Left Menu

4 held for celebratory firing in UP's Miranpur

Four youths were arrested for celebratory firing at the premises of a restaurant in Miranpur police station area here, officials said on Saturday.Amit Kumar, one of the accused, was firing in the air from two licensed weapons while three of his friends were dancing to the gunshots outside the restaurant near the Delhi-Pauri highway on Friday evening.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-01-2022 11:45 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 11:30 IST
4 held for celebratory firing in UP's Miranpur
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four youths were arrested for celebratory firing at the premises of a restaurant in the Miranpur police station area here, officials said on Saturday.

Amit Kumar, one of the accused, was firing in the air from two licensed weapons while three of his friends were dancing to the gunshots outside the restaurant near the Delhi-Pauri highway on Friday evening. Kumar was booked under the Arms Act while his friends were nabbed over apprehension of breach of peace, Miranpur station house officer Gyaneshwar Bodh said.

The rifle and revolver owned by Kumar were seized, he said. The police did not specify whether the accused were 'celebrating' New Year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

Krafton fixes login error in Battlegrounds Mobile India

 India
2
Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

Scientists intrigued by presence of heavy elements in carbon-rich stars

 India
3
UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

UNICEF denounces grave violations against children in conflicts

 Global
4
Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

Tele-medicine no longer option but necessity: Dr Jitendra Singh

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022