2 people killed in landslide in Haryana
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2022 13:57 IST
- Country:
- India
At least two people were killed when half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried in a landslide at Dadam mining zone of Haryana's Bhiwani district on Saturday, police said.
They said around half a dozen dumper trucks and some machines were buried under debris when the landslide took place in Tosham block.
''At least two people have died in the incident,'' said Inspector Sukhbir of the Tosham Police Station over the phone.
The dead are yet to be identified, he said, adding that rescue operations are underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sukhbir
- Tosham Police Station
- Haryana
- Tosham
