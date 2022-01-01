Army presents sweets to Pak Army at LoC in Kupwara on New Year

Displaying the will to maintain peace, the Army on Saturday presented sweets to Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of the New Year, a defence spokesman here said.

''Indian Army as a warm gesture presented sweets to Pakistan Army at Chilehana - Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan New Year, displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC,'' Col Emron Musavi said. Over the years, India has continuously endeavored to sweeten and strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquillity in the region, he said.

Post the ceasefire agreement in February last year, there has been a prolonged peace along the Line of Control, the defence PRO said. He said people appreciate the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along LoC. This gesture is one of the many such efforts made towards achieving peace and development in J&K and these positive endeavors by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC, he said.

