COVID vaccination for 15-18 age group to begin tomorrow

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, the country is preparing to begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18-year-old children from Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 09:50 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 09:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement, the country is preparing to begin the COVID-19 vaccination drive for 15-18-year-old children from Monday. CoWIN registration for the age group began yesterday.

As per Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the national capital has the capacity to vaccinate 3 lakh children falling in the age group of 15 to 18 years every day. While Kerala's Health Minister Veena George informed that separate teams have been set up in the state for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to children.

PM Modi on December 25, 2021, had announced that the vaccination for the age-group 15-18 years is scheduled to begin from Monday while administration of precautionary third dose for the vulnerable categories is to commence from January 10, 2022. In the context of the vaccination of the age group 15-18 years, the Union Health Secretary informed the States and UTs that only 'Covaxin' is to be administered in this population category and additional doses of 'Covaxin' will be sent to all states and UTs.

Those with the birth year of 2007 or before will be eligible for vaccination under this category.

