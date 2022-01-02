Distressed man hangs self a day after his elder brother's death in MP

Unable to bear the trauma of the death of his elder brother who drowned in a river, a 22-year-old man committed suicide by hanging from a tree at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Sunday.

Shivendra Mishra's body was found hanging from a tree at Kotma village late on Saturday night, Sohagpur police station in-charge Yogendra Singh Parihar said.

Shivendra had gone with his elder brother Upendra Mishra (27) and other friends for a picnic on the banks of the Son river on December 31, he said. During this picnic, Upendra drowned in the river while bathing, he said. Parihar said that an anguished Shivendra called up his sister on Saturday night and told her to take care of the family. He later hanged himself from a tree in his agricultural field.

Shivendra was very close to his brother and could not bear the shock of his death, he said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

