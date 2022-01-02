Left Menu

Two-day Delhi Assembly session to commence from Jan 3

The two-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence at 11 am on January 3 in the Assembly Hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha at Old Secretariat, an official bulletin stated.

Two-day Delhi Assembly session to commence from Jan 3
Delhi Assembly Hall (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The two-day session of Delhi Legislative Assembly will commence at 11 am on January 3 in the Assembly Hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha at Old Secretariat, an official bulletin stated.

"The Fourth part of Second session of the Seventh Legislative Assembly of National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 11 am in the Assembly Hall, Delhi Vidhan Sabha, Old Secretariat," the Assembly bulletin read.

According to a notification issued earlier, all members are required to bring the certificate of the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative RT-PCR test report, tested before 48 hours of the beginning of the Delhi Assembly session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

