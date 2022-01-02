Left Menu

NCM chief to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib tomorrow

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 18:53 IST
NCM chief to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib tomorrow
The National Commission for Minorities chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura is scheduled to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan on Monday.

He will lead a group of devotees and pray for happiness, peace, prosperity and progress of India at the the Sikh shrine, the NCM said in a statement on Sunday.

The NCM chief will also pray for the welfare and progress of all minority communities in India, the statement further read.

“NCM Chairman Iqbal Singh Lalpura will be travelling tomorrow, January 3, 2022, to Gurdwara Shri Kartarpur Sahib with some prominent leaders and many more in a group of devotees of Guru Sahib to bow their heads and to pray for happiness, peace and prosperity in our nation, welfare progress of all minority community and for progress of our country,” the commission stated.

Former MP Kamal Chaudhry, Kuldeep Singh Kahlon and Ajayveer Singh Lalpura are among those who will accompany the NCM chief, the statutory body mentioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

