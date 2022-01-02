Delhi Police assures HC of security to liquor vend

The Delhi Police has assured the Delhi High Court that adequate security would be provided to a liquor vend and its employees, “ingress and egress”, and no interference would be caused in its functioning by some people protesting outside the outlet.

Demonstrations are being held outside several liquor vends across the city to protest against their opening near residential areas or in vicinity of religious places and educational institutions. The police made the submission during the hearing on a petition by the liquor shop’s owner who sought a direction to authorities to take adequate steps so that the business could be run without any hindrance from ''unlawful'' protestors sitting outside the shop and damaging it.

Noting the stand of the police, Justice Rekha Palli disposed of the petition saying no further orders are called for.

''It is clarified that this order will, however, be subject to the continued validity of the liquor license in favour of the petitioner,'' the court said.

The Delhi government’s standing counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi and advocate Arun Panwar, representing the State and Delhi Police, assured that the concerned SHO of the area will ensure adequate security is provided to the petitioner and its employees for ingress and egress to the liquor vend.

The counsel further assured the court that steps will be taken to ensure that no interference is caused in the smooth functioning of the liquor vend.

Petitioner Universal Distributors, running a liquor vend at Ambe Garden Extension, Libas Pur here, said it has a valid liquor licence and is seeking direction to the authorities to provide adequate security.

The petitioner's counsel said they have made various representations to the SHO of the Samaypur Badli police station seeking adequate security for the petitioner and its employees for ingress and egress to the liquor vend but no action has been taken till date.

