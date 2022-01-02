Left Menu

Assam CM urges state govt employees to send time with parents, in-laws during special holidays

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged government employees to spend quality time with their parents or in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 02-01-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2022 20:47 IST
Assam CM urges state govt employees to send time with parents, in-laws during special holidays
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday urged government employees to spend quality time with their parents or in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays. "To uphold ancient Indian values, I urge Assam government employees to spend quality time with their parents/in-laws on January 6 and 7 designated as special holidays," the Assam Chief Minister tweeted.

"I request them to rededicate themselves to the cause of building a new Assam and new India with blessings of their parents," his tweet added. Assam state government employees will get two-day casual leave and two days of holidays in the first week of January. The state government has also allowed ministers to spend time with their parents and in-laws during this time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

HDFC Life completes acquisition of Exide Life; merger to take place shortly

 India
2
Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South Asia

Saudi Arabia's decision to ban Tablighi Jamaat has sent ripples across South...

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, official says; Biden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030

Science News Roundup: Iran space launch fails to put payloads into orbit, of...

 Global
4
Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

Study finds Zika-virus therapy protects the fetal mouse brain

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022