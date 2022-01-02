Man impersonating Army officer arrested in J-K's Samba

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly impersonating an Army officer in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Raman Singh, a resident of R S Pura, was in army fatigue when he was noticed by a police patrolling party moving under suspicious circumstances in the Bari Brahmana area, a police spokesperson said.

On questioning, the man was unable to produce an army identity card and failed to give any satisfactory answer, the spokesperson said.

Singh was grilled by the policemen who grew more suspicious about his motive, he said.

He later disclosed that he is not an army officer and was only impersonating a lieutenant, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against the accused and further investigation is on, he said.

