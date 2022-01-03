Left Menu

Intruder shot dead near international border in Jammu: BSF

Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday informed that they have shot down an intruder near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.

Intruder shot dead near international border in Jammu: BSF
A similar infiltration bid was foiled by neutralising a terrorist in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

