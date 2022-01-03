Intruder shot dead near international border in Jammu: BSF
Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday informed that they have shot down an intruder near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.
ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-01-2022 08:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 08:50 IST
- Country:
- India
Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday informed that they have shot down an intruder near the international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu.
A similar infiltration bid was foiled by neutralising a terrorist in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement