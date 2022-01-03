Panel is gender skewed, says lone MP in Parliamentary committee formed to discuss legal marriage age Bill

The parliamentary panel headed by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahastrabuddhe, to which the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill that seeks to raise the legal age of marriage for women from 18 to 21 has been referred to, will start its deliberations soon. The 31-member Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports has lone woman Rajya Sabha from All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) Sushmita Dev.

"I was very surprised that I'm the only woman member in the Committee that is related to the woman and child development Ministry which is the nodal ministry for the bill. There is gender imbalance no doubt. The marriage age bill needs the views of all stakeholders especially women leaders. I will appeal to Chairman that all women MPs should be allowed to give their views and suggestions regarding the said bill the committee chairman," Dev told ANI. She further also stressed for the discussion required a variety of data related to the correct age of marriage community wise. It is a personal law that needs diverse inputs.

"There are many communities in India, there are ancient customs regarding marriage in their community, which is also very important to know about. In the upcoming meeting, I anticipate that scientific data and psychological and sociological inputs in from the entire country for legal marriage age which are necessary for discussion will be heard," Sushmita Dev told ANI. The MP said that she was very surprised when she found the lone member in the committee. "Why other political parties didn't send women members to the Standing Committee which is formed for Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports. I am very grateful to the party and Mamata Banerjee who has selected me for the committee," Dev said.

A meeting has been scheduled on January 5 of the Parliamentary standing committee on 'Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports' to hear the views of Secretary, Ministry of Culture on the subject "Reforms in the Education of Performing and Fine Arts" and to decide the future course of action of the Committee. (ANI)

