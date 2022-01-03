Bulli Bai app row: Delhi Police seeks info from Twitter, GitHub; directs removal of offensive content

The Delhi Police has sought details from the GitHub platform about the developer of the controversial 'Bulli Bai' mobile application and has written to Twitter for information about the account handler who first posted about the app, officials said on Monday.

The city police also asked Twitter to block and remove on the microblogging platform any ''offensive content'' shared from the 'Bulli Bai' app', which had put up pictures of hundreds of Muslim women including prominent personalities for ''auction'', they said.

After widespread outrage and demands for action against those behind the app, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said on Sunday that the government is working with police in Delhi and Mumbai, where cases have been registered in the matter.

He also said that GitHub has blocked the user who had uploaded the app and that the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), the country's nodal agency on cyber security, and police are coordinating further action in the matter.

The National Commission for Women had also written to the Delhi Police to expedite its action in the case related to the app to ensure that such crimes do not recur. A senior police Delhi Police officer said on Monday, ''As part of the ongoing probe into the matter, we have written to Twitter seeking information about the account handle who had first tweeted about the 'Bulli Bai' app. ''This is to know how the person concerned came across the alleged application which had offensive contents being written about women of a particular community.'' The police said they have also approached GitHub platform to share details about the developer of the 'Bulli Bai' application which is available on its platform to know the intention and purpose behind the creation of such an application and its whereabouts.

''We have also asked Twitter to remove and block any such offensive contents from its platform immediately which are shared through the alleged app and are related to the entire controversy,'' he said.

The development comes after the Delhi Police on Saturday night registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly uploading a doctored picture of a woman journalist on a website.

The journalist had lodged an online complaint and shared a copy on Twitter.

The case was registered at the Cyber Police station of the southeast district on Saturday night, the police had said.

A senior police officer had said the case has been registered under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for harassment) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of the journalist alleging that she is being targeted by an unidentified group of people on ''Bulli Bai'' app.

The police said no arrests have been made in the case so far and a probe is underway.

Earlier in July, a case was registered by the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police after it received a similar complaint about an unidentified group uploading photos of Muslim women on 'Sulli Deals' mobile application. Police officials said an investigation is on in that matter too, but refused to elaborate.

