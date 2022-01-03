Left Menu

MP: 4 held with 13 gm smack worth Rs 2 lakh in Seoni

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 03-01-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 16:04 IST
Four people were arrested allegedly with 13 grams of smack (heroin) worth Rs 2 lakh in Seoni town in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

A car was intercepted in Marjhor and 11 grams of the contraband were recovered from one Vishal Vishwakarma and two grams from Raj Suryavanshi and Shubham Rahangdale, Seoni Superintendent of Police Kumar Prateek said.

The fourth person arrested in the operation was identified by police as Ojas Rahangdale.

''All four have been charged under the NDPS Act. The car and four mobile phones have been seized,'' he said.

