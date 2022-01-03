Left Menu

Andhra CM meets Modi, demands release of revised cost estimate of Polavaram project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 18:31 IST
Andhra CM meets Modi, demands release of revised cost estimate of Polavaram project
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and sought early approval of the revised cost estimate of Rs 55,000 crore for the Polavaram project on Godavari river.

In an hour-long meeting, as per official sources, the chief minister also demanded early release of pending funds under different central schemes while stressing on the need to develop backward regions in the state as well as the Chennai-Vishaka coastal corridor.

According to the sources, Reddy explained in detail the reasons for the cost escalation of the ongoing mega Polavaram irrigation project and informed that the project could be completed early if funds are released from the central government without further delay.

Earlier, the estimated cost was Rs 35,000 crore for the Polavaram Irrigation Project which aims to irrigate 2.91 lakh hectares, generate 960 megawatt of power, and fulfil water needs of industries and 540 villages in Andhra Pradesh.

The chief minister, who is on a two-day visit, is likely to meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other central ministers to discuss state issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

 United Kingdom
2
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
3
Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

 Japan
4
Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022