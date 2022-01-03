India vs SA 2nd Test: Tea Scoreboard

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and South Africa here on Monday.

India 1st Innings: K L Rahul (c) c Rabada b Jansen 50 Mayank Agarwal c Verreynne b Jansen 26 Cheteshwar Pujara c Bavuma b Olivier 3 Ajinkya Rahane c Petersen b Olivier 0 Hanuma Vihari c van der Dussen b Rabada 20 Rishabh Pant not out 13 Ravichandran Ashwin not out 24 Extras (b 4, lb 2, nb 4) 10 Total (51 Overs, five wickets) 146 Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-49, 3-49, 4-91, 5-116 Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada 14-2-43-1, Duanne Olivier 13-1-47-2, Lungi Ngidi 11-4 -26-0, Marco Jansen 12-5-18-2, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-6-0.

