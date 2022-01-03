Left Menu

Fire at South Africa's parliament flares up again - fire services

Reuters | Cape Town | Updated: 03-01-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 20:48 IST
A devastating fire at South Africa's national parliament in Cape Town has flared up again, as firefighters struggle to extinguish the blaze more than 24 hours after it was first noticed.

"The fire and rescue service confirms that the fire at parliament has flared up," said a spokesman for the city's fire services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

