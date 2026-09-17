Cape Baboons: Wild Neighbors or Caged Curiosities?

A divisive debate has erupted in Cape Town, South Africa, over city authorities' plans to cage approximately 60 chacma baboons. The proposal aims to curb conflicts but is met with strong opposition from conservationists who argue it sets a dangerous precedent for wildlife management.

While some residents, like Sue-Anne Norton, view these primates as neighbors, others see the need for intervention due to the challenges posed by their presence in urban areas. Demonstrators recently protested against the initiative, labeling it as inhumane.

City officials insist that the growing urban sprawl has compromised the welfare of these adaptable animals. Animal welfare advocates argue that the underlying issue is urban encroachment, proposing that residents should adapt their properties to better coexist with the primates.