Manuals and Newsletter of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre released 

The manuals are part of a focussed awareness campaign for prevention of cyber crimes and to inculcate cyber hygiene in rural areas, industrial bodies, and the general public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 21:35 IST
The I4C was set up under the CIS Division in 2018, as an Agency for coordinating at the Central level and to support States/UTs by providing a common framework in their fight against cybercrimes. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Union Home Secretary released three Manuals and a Newsletter of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Cyber and Information Security Division (CIS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi today.

The manuals and the newsletter released were:-

Cyber Hygiene for Cyber Space - Dos and Don'ts – Basic Manual

Cyber Hygiene for Cyber Space - Dos and Don'ts – Advanced Manual

Quarterly Newsletter – CyberPravah

The Quarterly Newsletter – "CyberPravah", covers introduction to I4C, various activities of I4C in two quarters (from April-June,2021 and July-September, 2021), cyber crime trends/patterns, statistics, facilities created by I4C, platforms for reporting and addressing cybercrimes to make all the stakeholders aware and to provide assistance in the area of cyber crime prevention, detection and investigation. It also aims to create awareness about recent developments in the field of cyber crimes and cybercrime terminology.

The I4C was set up under the CIS Division in 2018, as an Agency for coordinating at the Central level and to support States/UTs by providing a common framework in their fight against cybercrimes.

I4C is spreading mass awareness through various social media handles in the name of 'CyberDost' by providing cyber safety tips at frequent intervals for the public.

(With Inputs from PIB)

