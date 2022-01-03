Left Menu

President Kovind appoints judges for Calcutta, Bombay HCs

President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed four new judges in the Calcutta and Bombay High Courts.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed four new judges in the Calcutta and Bombay High Courts. The President also extended the tenure of one additional judge of the Bombay High Court by one year.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, President Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana appointed Aniruddha Roy as judge of Calcutta High Court while Madhav Jayajirao Jamdar, Amit Bhalchandra Borkar and Shrikant Dattatray Kulkarni have been appointed as the judges of Bombay High Court. "In exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 and by clause (l) of Article 224 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following as Judges /Additional Judge of the following High Courts, w.e.f. the date they assume charge of their respective offices, vide notifications dated January 3," the statement said.

"The duration of Abhay Ahuja, who is an additional judge in Bombay High Court, has been extended for a fresh term of one year with effect from March 4," the statement added. (ANI)

