Children taking COVID-19 jabs enthusiastically, large number of registration, vaccination has taken place: Co-WIN chief

With over 51 lakh registrations and 40 lakh administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the 15 to 18 age group, the chief of the Co-WIN platform on Monday said the numbers themselves are displaying enthusiasm among children for taking their jabs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 22:13 IST
Dr RS Sharma, Chief of Co-WIN platform (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With over 51 lakh registrations and 40 lakh administration of COVID-19 vaccine doses in the 15 to 18 age group, the chief of the Co-WIN platform on Monday said the numbers themselves are displaying enthusiasm among children for taking their jabs. "Children are very enthusiastic about taking the jab and the numbers today itself is very significant. It's a great day for the children of our country because the 15 to 17 age group will be able to be vaccinated from today onwards. We have seen a very good response on the Co-WIN platform also, large number of registration as well as vaccination has taken place. Children are coming forward and taking the vaccination happily," Dr RS Sharma, chief of Co-WIN platform told ANI.

Till 8:25 pm on Monday, Co-WIN showed a whopping figure of 51,52,901 registrations by children of age group 15 to 17 years, for the first dose of the vaccine, which began on Monday. Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter and shared the achievement of inoculating over 40 lakh vaccine doses to those between 15 to 18 years.

All over India, more than 1,09,357 government sites are facilitating the vaccination and eligible beneficiaries are being inoculated with Covaxin. Children can either have their own or can join their parent's accounts for registering on Co-WIN.

Regarding vaccinating capacity Dr Sharma said, "There is no limitation on the capacity, as there are more than one lakh centres." Co-WIN has also undergone a change in policy to fit the latest group.

"Co-WIN has continued to undergo a change in terms of new policies. Now we have the policy for children. From January 10 onward, we will have the vaccination for precaution dose for health workers, frontline workers and those above 60 with comorbidities. We are making all necessary changes as per the government policy," Dr Sharma noted. Besides Aadhaar and other national identity cards, children can also use their class 10th certificate for registration.

The Union Health Minister had earlier urged family members of those within the specified age group to register on CoWIN. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Face masks mandatory in England schools amid Omicron spread

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Study finds SARS-CoV-2 evades our immune system

Study finds potentially new cheap treatment for Alzheimer's disease

