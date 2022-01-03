Telangana: Family dies by suicide, MLA's son's name mentioned in FIR

Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana and the name of the son of an MLA was mentioned in the FIR after it was found in a purported suicide note, police said on Monday.

The family, comprising parents and their two children, allegedly attempted suicide by burning themselves on Sunday night, they said.

One of the children, a girl, was admitted to hospital with 80 per cent burns, while the others died.

The girl's statement was recorded.

A purported suicide note left by the deceased mentioned the names of the head of the family's mother, sister and also the son of a local MLA, they said.

A case was registered and investigation was in progress, police added.

The MLA could not be reached immediately for his comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)