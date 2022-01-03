Left Menu

Telangana: Family dies by suicide, MLA's son's name mentioned in FIR

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 22:49 IST
Telangana: Family dies by suicide, MLA's son's name mentioned in FIR
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district of Telangana and the name of the son of an MLA was mentioned in the FIR after it was found in a purported suicide note, police said on Monday.

The family, comprising parents and their two children, allegedly attempted suicide by burning themselves on Sunday night, they said.

One of the children, a girl, was admitted to hospital with 80 per cent burns, while the others died.

The girl's statement was recorded.

A purported suicide note left by the deceased mentioned the names of the head of the family's mother, sister and also the son of a local MLA, they said.

A case was registered and investigation was in progress, police added.

The MLA could not be reached immediately for his comments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States
3
Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner advantage program

Tech Mahindra gets data analytics specialisation in Google Cloud partner adv...

 India
4
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022