2 inmates, 6 Tihar jail employees test Covid positive
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2022 23:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 23:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Two inmates and six prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tihar jail complex, officials said on Monday.
None of them is stated to be in a serious condition and they are under isolation, they said.
Director-General of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel said the Covid case in the jails has come after a gap of about five months. The last positive case detected was in July 2021.
No Covid case has been reported in Rohini and Mandoli prisons, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rohini
- Delhi
- Mandoli
- Covid
- Sandeep Goel
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cold wave in parts of Delhi as min drops to 3.2 deg C, relief likely from Wednesday
NEET-PG counselling: Resident doctors of Delhi protest outside Nirman Bhawan, raise slogans
Centre's air quality panel allows resumption of construction and demolition activities in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect.
Two more cases of Omicron variant of Covid detected in Delhi, total tally now 24; 12 patients discharged: Sources.
Restrictions on entry of trucks into Delhi also lifted with immediate effect: CAQM.