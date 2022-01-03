2 inmates, 6 Tihar jail employees test Covid positive

Two inmates and six prison employees have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Tihar jail complex, officials said on Monday.

None of them is stated to be in a serious condition and they are under isolation, they said.

Director-General of Delhi Prisons Sandeep Goel said the Covid case in the jails has come after a gap of about five months. The last positive case detected was in July 2021.

No Covid case has been reported in Rohini and Mandoli prisons, he said.

