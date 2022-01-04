Left Menu

Two dead in Mathura road accident

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-01-2022 00:15 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 00:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people died in a collision between an ambulance and a motorcycle near a village here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Bijauli village under the Mant police station limits, they said.

After the accident, both victims, Virendar (25) and Lila Devi (40), were rushed to a community health centre and from there, to a district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

