Gurugram-based realty firm booked on charges of cheating: M3M counsel to court

The Gurugram-based realty firm MGF Group was on Monday booked on charges of cheating and fraud worth Rs 200 crores with another realtor M3M India Private Limited.

An FIR of cheating and forgery was lodged at the Gurugram City police station on a court order, an M3M counsel told a sessions court during the hearing of an MGF Group's plea, challenging the magisterial court’s order for the registration of the FIR.

The sessions court subsequently adjourned the hearing on the MGF's group plea. The FIR was lodged after the magisterial court expressed its displeasure against the police and summoned the City Police station’s SHO for dithering on lodging the FIR.

The court had earlier ordered the registration of the FIR on the complaint of M3M India Private Limited and its group company Starcity Realtech Private Ltd against EMMAR-MGF and its directors.

In its complaint, M3M had alleged that the EMMAR-MGF had offered to sell its 31 acres of land in Choma village and 7.737 acres of land in the Kherki Dhaula village after developing them for residential and commercial purposes.

The complainant firm said that despite getting Rs 88 crore from it in advance as a security deposit, the EMMAR-MGF dithered on developing the land and sold it instead to others on the basis of a forged cancellation deed of its agreement with them.

Later the complainant had filed a petition in the court against MGF for cheating. Hearing the matter earlier, the court had directed the City Police Station to lodge an FIR against the accused by December 30.

As the police did not register the FIR, the court summoned the SHO and sternly ordered him to comply with the court direction and submit his action taken report, following which the FIR was registered on Monday.

