1 arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota

A Minnesota man suspected of having a role in last weeks shooting at the Mall of America that left two people wounded has been arrested, police said Monday.Authorities in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington say the 19-year-old St Paul man was arrested in Roseville Sunday afternoon.

PTI | Bloomington | Updated: 04-01-2022 02:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 02:28 IST
1 arrested in Mall of America shooting in Minnesota
A Minnesota man suspected of having a role in last week's shooting at the Mall of America that left two people wounded has been arrested, police said Monday.

Authorities in the Twin Cities suburb of Bloomington say the 19-year-old St Paul man was arrested in Roseville Sunday afternoon. Roseville police say the arrest occurred at a Motel 6. Roseville is about 15 miles (24 km) from Bloomington.

Police say the man was seen leaving the scene with the shooting suspect and was arrested on possible charges of aiding and abetting first-degree assault. The shooting suspect is still at large.

One man was shot in the leg on the third floor of the mall around 4:30 pm Friday and another man was grazed by a bullet, police said. The man shot in the leg was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center and the other man was treated at the scene.

Shoppers ran for cover and the mall was evacuated until the lockdown ended about 45 minutes later, according to a mall official.

Deputy Bloomington Police Chief Kim Clauson said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“It does appear there was an altercation between two males before the shot was fired,” she said.

