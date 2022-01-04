Left Menu

One arrested, another absconding in connection with Dalit girl's rape: Police

PTI | Hamirpur | Updated: 04-01-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 12:33 IST
A 22-year-old person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the rape of a teenage Dalit girl in a village in Kurara area here, police said.

Another accused person is yet to be arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar on Tuesday said that the alleged rape of the 13-year-old Dalit girl took place on the night of December 31.

Citing the complaint lodged, Kumar said that the incident took place when the girl went to the toilet built outside her house, and she was allegedly raped by two youths of the same village.

The youths flashed a country-made pistol, abducted her, and allegedly raped her at a deserted place after giving her sedatives, he said, adding that on Saturday morning, the girl reached her home and narrated the entire incident to her mother.

The Additional SP said that based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case was registered on Sunday evening, and the girl was sent for medical examination.

He added that efforts are on to arrest the second accused youth.

