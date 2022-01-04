Left Menu

Mumbai Police question engineering student detained in 'Bulli Bai' app case

The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Tuesday continued its questioning of the 21-year-old engineering student detained from Bengaluru in conection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-01-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 12:47 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Cyber Cell of Mumbai Police on Tuesday continued its questioning of the 21-year-old engineering student detained from Bengaluru in conection with the 'Bulli Bai' app case. "Police arrived in Mumbai with the suspect on Monday after detaining him from Bengaluru. He has not been arrested yet. Deputy Commissioner of Police of Mumbai Police Cyber Cell is himself questioning the accused," said a police official.

The questioning has been going on for 10 hours, police official said. Mumbai Police has not revealed the identity of the suspect detained from Bengaluru yet, except for his age. Police have registered a case against unknown culprits under relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act.

Mumbai Police on Monday filed a first information report (FIR) against unknown persons based on complaints that doctored photographs of women were uploaded for auction on 'Bulli Bai' application hosted on the GitHub platform. On Sunday, West Mumbai Cyber Police station registered a case against the 'Bulli Bai' app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

