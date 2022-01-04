Left Menu

Lawyers-police clash: HC extends time till July 31 for judicial commission to conclude probe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 12:57 IST
Lawyers-police clash: HC extends time till July 31 for judicial commission to conclude probe
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday extended the time till July 31 for its judicial inquiry commission to conclude its probe into a clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex here on November 2, 2019.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said it received a letter dated December 18, 2021 from Justice (retired) S P Garg, who heads the commission set up by the court, seeking more time to conclude the examination of all the witnesses.

The court noted that several witnesses have been examined while some are yet to be examined by the commission.

''Looking at the number of witnesses examined and the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the city of Delhi, it is desirable that further time is granted to the commission to examine the witnesses. We grant more time to the commission to file its report, which shall be done by July 31. List the matter on August 8,'' the bench said.

According to a report submitted by the commission in 2020, it had examined 124 witnesses till then.

On November 2, 2019, a dispute between an on-duty policeman and a lawyer over the parking of vehicles in the court complex triggered the clash between the two sides, leaving over 20 police personnel and several lawyers injured.

In an interim order, the high court had given protection to lawyers from any action in connection with the FIRs lodged against them till the judicial probe in the matter is concluded.

A similar order was also passed in favour of two policemen against whom FIRs were lodged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

Spot Jupiter, Mars and Venus in close pairing with Moon this month

 United States
2
Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

Rama Steel Tubes Ltd. Procures order from UPPCL; plans major expansion

 Global
3
Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

Two galaxies appear to be colliding in image captured by Hubble telescope

 United States
4
Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

Study finds sildenafil as candidate drug for Alzheimer's disease

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022