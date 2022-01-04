Police denies permission for BJP's 'peace' rally in Hyderabad

The city police on Tuesday denied permission for a proposed rally by the Telangana BJP to protest against the arrest of its chief, in which the party's national president J P Nadda is expected to take part. Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand said permission was denied keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions on public meetings and rallies.

"Since GO MS 1 is in force, permission for any rallies cannot be given," Anand told PTI.

According to party sources, the BJP called for a "peace rally" today in Secunderabad following the arrest of its state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and Nadda, who will arrive here this evening will be participating in it.

Kumar whose planned protest was foiled on Sunday night for alleged violation of COVID-19 guidelines was arrested in Karimnagar on various charges including violation of provisions of the Disaster Management Act and Indian Penal Code Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant) and remanded.

Kumar, Lok Sabha member from Karimnagar, was arrested when he planned to undertake a 'Jagarana' protest, a night vigil, in solidarity with teachers and other government employees against a state government order on introducing a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

The order hurt the interests of the teachers and others vis-a-vis their transfers, Kumar alleged.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy and senior party leaders visited Kumar in the prison.

