22-yr-old woman held for supplying drugs in Delhi
A 22-year-old woman was arrested from southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Aasma alias Nasima, a resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin, they said.
On Sunday, police received a tip-off that a woman would come to Bhogal on a scooter to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. Police laid a trap and nabbed the woman, a senior police officer said.
A total of 2,065 grams of ganja was seized from her possession, the officer said. Interrogation revealed that Aasma is a widow. Her husband died last year due to a chronic disease, police added.
