22-yr-old woman held for supplying drugs in Delhi

A 22-year-old woman was arrested from southeast Delhis Hazrat Nizamuddin area for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Tuesday.The accused has been identified as Aasma alias Nasima, a resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin, they said.On Sunday, police received a tip-off that a woman would come to Bhogal on a scooter to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 14:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 22-year-old woman was arrested from southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Aasma alias Nasima, a resident of Hazrat Nizamuddin, they said.

On Sunday, police received a tip-off that a woman would come to Bhogal on a scooter to sell psychotropic substances to an unknown person. Police laid a trap and nabbed the woman, a senior police officer said.

A total of 2,065 grams of ganja was seized from her possession, the officer said. Interrogation revealed that Aasma is a widow. Her husband died last year due to a chronic disease, police added.

