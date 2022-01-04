Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tests positive for COVID-19

By Pragya Kaushika Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala has tested positive for COVID-19 and has urged those who came in contact with him in the last 24 hours to take precautions and get themselves tested.

"After experiencing symptoms like mild fever and cold last night, I got myself tested and am COVID positive. I would request everyone who came in contact with me over the last 24 hours to take appropriate precautions and get themselves tested," Surjewala said in a tweet. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also tested positive for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 cases in Delhi continued to see a rising trend with 5,481 new infections reported in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 8.37 per cent, the highest in over seven months. The highest positivity rate was recorded on May 17 at 8.41 per cent. In view of the rising cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to impose a weekend curfew in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)