Anti-encroachment drive: 4 Baramulla municipality employees suspended for destroying vendors goods

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:27 IST
  Country:
  • India

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday placed under suspension four Baramulla Municipal Council employees for destroying goods of roadside vendors during an anti-encroachment drive a day earlier.

The director of local bodies has asked the municipal council to suspend the four employees. They were seen in a video clip throwing away eatables from the handcarts of roadside vendors in Baramulla town on Monday.

The director also asked the council to recover the losses caused to the vendors from the erring employees and compensate the victims. The employees were later suspended by the municipal council and attached to the office of the director.

The incident was caught on camera. They were throwing away goods of vendors who had occupied the roadside illegally. The video of the action was widely shared and criticised on social media.

