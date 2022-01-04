Saudi-led coalition says Emirati ship was seized by Houthis in international waters
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 04-01-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 21:57 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said an Emirati vessel seized by the Iranian-aligned movement on Monday had been intercepted in international waters, Al Arabiya TV reported on Tuesday.
The coalition demanded the release of the vessel with its full cargo, warning that "launching piracy and kidnapping operations from any port in Yemen will make it a legitimate military target", the Saudi-owned news channel said.
