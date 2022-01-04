Left Menu

France says Paris-Dakar rally team hit by blast in Saudi last week

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 04-01-2022 23:24 IST
French prosecutors said on Tuesday that a vehicle involved in the Paris-Dakar rally had been hit by an explosion in Saudi Arabia last week, and that they were launching a terrorism investigation.

In a statement, the prosecutors said the explosion happened on Dec. 30 in the Saudi city of Jeddah. It said five French nationals had been crewing the vehicle, and that the driver was seriously injured.

