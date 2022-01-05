Left Menu

3 killed, 2 injured after unidentified vehicle hits auto-rickshaw in Gujarat

Three persons were killed and two others injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their auto-rickshaw in Gujarats Surendranagar district, police said on Wednesday.The accident took place late Tuesday night near Chuli village on a national highway connecting Dhrangadhra to Halvad in the district when the victims were returning home after work in a factory, they said.The auto-rickshaw was going towards Kutch district when it was hit by the speeding vehicle, an official from Dhrangadhra taluka police station said.

PTI | Surendranagar | Updated: 05-01-2022 09:21 IST
Three persons were killed and two others injured after an unidentified vehicle hit their auto-rickshaw in Gujarat's Surendranagar district, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late Tuesday night near Chuli village on a national highway connecting Dhrangadhra to Halvad in the district when the victims were returning home after work in a factory, they said.

The auto-rickshaw was going towards Kutch district when it was hit by the speeding vehicle, an official from Dhrangadhra taluka police station said. Two men and a woman, in the age group of 18-19 years, died in the accident, he said. Besides, two other women were injured and undergoing treatment at a medical facility, he said, adding that all the victims hailed from Jiva village in the district.

Efforts were on to trace the vehicle which hit the auto-rickshaw, he said.

