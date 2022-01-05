Left Menu

7 killed, over 24 injured as bus collides with truck in Jharkhand's Pakur

PTI | Pakur | Updated: 05-01-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 11:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Seven people were killed and over 24 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck transporting gas cylinders in Jharkhand's Pakur district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident happened at Paderkola village in Amrapara police station area, they said.

''Seven persons have died and over two dozen people injured in the head-on collision between the speeding truck and the bus,'' said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal.

The condition of many of those injured is critical, he said.

Several people are trapped inside the bus, and they are being brought out after dismantling the vehicle with gas-cutters, police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the front ends of both the vehicles got stuck to each other, they said.

Fortunately, none of the gas cylinders on the truck exploded, otherwise the accident could have taken many more lives, police said.

Considering the situation, it is feared that the toll could rise, Vimal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

