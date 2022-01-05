BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Transfer Of Rights To Eklira, Duaklir Completed

AstraZeneca PLC:

* ASTRAZENECA - TRANSFER OF GLOBAL RIGHTS FOR EKLIRA AND DUAKLIR TO COVIS PHARMA COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

