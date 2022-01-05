BRIEF-AstraZeneca Says Transfer Of Rights To Eklira, Duaklir Completed
AstraZeneca PLC:
* ASTRAZENECA PLC - TRANSFER OF RIGHTS TO EKLIRA, DUAKLIR COMPLETED
* ASTRAZENECA - TRANSFER OF GLOBAL RIGHTS FOR EKLIRA AND DUAKLIR TO COVIS PHARMA COMPLETED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
