Punetha sworn in as Uttarakhand's chief information commissioner

Anil Chandra Punetha and Vivek Sharma were sworn in as Uttarakhand's Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioner respectively on Wednesday.

Governor Lieutenant General (retired) Gurmit Singh administered the oath of office to them at a function held at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and senior government officials attended the function.

