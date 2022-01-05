4 people killed in TN fireworks unit explosion
Four people were charred to death and three others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sattur in the district on Wednesday, police said.The explosion was caused due to friction while mixing the chemicals at Vijayakarisalkulam near Sattur.Over 15 people were involved in making fireworks. The injured will be provided a sum of Rs 1 lakh each, he said in a statement in Chennai.
The explosion was caused due to friction while mixing the chemicals at Vijayakarisalkulam near Sattur.
Over 15 people were involved in making fireworks. The owner of the unit was among those involved in mixing chemicals and was killed in the incident.
The room where they were working was razed to the ground in the impact. Three injured persons were admitted to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victims. The injured will be provided a sum of Rs 1 lakh each, he said in a statement in Chennai.
