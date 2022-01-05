Left Menu

4 people killed in TN fireworks unit explosion

Four people were charred to death and three others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sattur in the district on Wednesday, police said.The explosion was caused due to friction while mixing the chemicals at Vijayakarisalkulam near Sattur.Over 15 people were involved in making fireworks. The injured will be provided a sum of Rs 1 lakh each, he said in a statement in Chennai.

PTI | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 05-01-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2022 14:58 IST
4 people killed in TN fireworks unit explosion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were charred to death and three others injured in an explosion at a fireworks factory near Sattur in the district on Wednesday, police said.

The explosion was caused due to friction while mixing the chemicals at Vijayakarisalkulam near Sattur.

Over 15 people were involved in making fireworks. The owner of the unit was among those involved in mixing chemicals and was killed in the incident.

The room where they were working was razed to the ground in the impact. Three injured persons were admitted to hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh each to the families of the victims. The injured will be provided a sum of Rs 1 lakh each, he said in a statement in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is hiring 50+ engineers in Eastern India

Enterprise application development company with 200% year on year growth is ...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissues; B cell antibodies weakened, not defeated by Omicron

Science News Roundup: Virus leaves antibodies that may attack healthy tissue...

 Global
3
Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

Over 9,600 dengue cases reported in Delhi in 2021: Civic report

 India
4
(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: Why the deployment is critical?

(Updated) First three layers of Webb telescope's sunshield fully tightened: ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022